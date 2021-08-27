Snellville appoints Matthew Pepper as assistant city manager

Matthew Pepper will take over as assistant city manager of Snellville, local officials announced on Wednesday.
Pepper will work with City Manager Butch Sanders to help run operations in the Gwinnett city. Police Chief Roy Whitehead previously served in the role until he retired earlier this year.
“Snellville has a reputation for being a well-managed city,” said Pepper in a press release. “I want to do my part to help the city continue providing excellent customer service to our residents, build and maintain long-term partnerships with community stakeholders, and keep Snellville a great place to live.”
Pepper earned a bachelor’s degree in psychology from Brigham Young University and a master’s degree in public administration from the University of Georgia. He previously served as manager for the City of Oxford in Newton County and worked for the economic development office for the City of Alpharetta.
The husband and father of two will make $99,000 per year in the role. In a press release, Sanders praised Pepper’s hiring for his previous background in public administration.