Snellville appoints Matthew Pepper as assistant city manager

Pepper will work with City Manager Butch Sanders to help run operations in the Gwinnett city. Police Chief Roy Whitehead previously served in the role until he retired earlier this year.

“Snellville has a reputation for being a well-managed city,” said Pepper in a press release. “I want to do my part to help the city continue providing excellent customer service to our residents, build and maintain long-term partnerships with community stakeholders, and keep Snellville a great place to live.”