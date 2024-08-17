Slight chance of rain, highs in the low 90s before drop in temperatures

A few more showers are expected to pass through on Sunday, and then temperatures will drop slightly.
The morning will start with some cloud coverage and temperatures in the low to mid-70s. Clouds will then dissipate, and temperatures will climb into the low 90s by the afternoon, Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Eboni Deon said.
Quick showers could hit Atlanta between 2 p.m. and 7 p.m., with the highest chance occurring between 3 and 4 p.m., the National Weather Service reported. Where rain does develop, a brief heavy downpour is the biggest threat.
By Sunday evening, most areas in the metro will have received up to half an inch of rain, with a few areas seeing up to an inch.
“And then we’re drying out. Losing those rain chances early next week,” Deon said.
The week ahead is expected to remain dry, and temperatures will drop. Morning lows will be in the high to mid-60s, and afternoon highs will be in the high 80s until Wednesday, Deon explained.
Credit: Channel 2 Action News
Credit: Channel 2 Action News
» For a detailed forecast, visit www.ajc.com/weather.
» For updated traffic information, listen to News 95.5 and AM 750 WSB and follow @WSBTraffic on X.
» Download The Atlanta Journal-Constitution app for weather alerts on-the-go.
About the Author