SUNDAY'S WEATHER

Slight chance of rain, highs in the low 90s before drop in temperatures

ajc.com

Credit: John Spink

Credit: John Spink

By
15 minutes ago

A few more showers are expected to pass through on Sunday, and then temperatures will drop slightly.

The morning will start with some cloud coverage and temperatures in the low to mid-70s. Clouds will then dissipate, and temperatures will climb into the low 90s by the afternoon, Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Eboni Deon said.

Quick showers could hit Atlanta between 2 p.m. and 7 p.m., with the highest chance occurring between 3 and 4 p.m., the National Weather Service reported. Where rain does develop, a brief heavy downpour is the biggest threat.

By Sunday evening, most areas in the metro will have received up to half an inch of rain, with a few areas seeing up to an inch.

“And then we’re drying out. Losing those rain chances early next week,” Deon said.

The week ahead is expected to remain dry, and temperatures will drop. Morning lows will be in the high to mid-60s, and afternoon highs will be in the high 80s until Wednesday, Deon explained.

Five-day forecast, Aug. 18, 2024.

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

icon to expand image

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

» For a detailed forecast, visit www.ajc.com/weather.

» For updated traffic information, listen to News 95.5 and AM 750 WSB and follow @WSBTraffic on X.

» Download The Atlanta Journal-Constitution app for weather alerts on-the-go.

About the Author

Caroline Silva is a Breaking News reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Another cool start with hot afternoon
Placeholder Image

More humidity building, afternoon staying hot with slight rain chance
Placeholder Image

Another hot, mainly dry day but better rain chances on horizon
Placeholder Image

Comfortable morning, hot afternoon with highs in low 90s
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: Chris Ryan

Judge narrows Black students’ race bias case against Georgia school district36m ago
AT&T workers strike around the Southeast2h ago
Beltline light rail proponents press Dickens for support
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: Ben Gray

Georgia Republicans lay groundwork to oppose certifying presidential election
Five things to know about the planned tolls on Ga. 400
Lawsuit claims Emory lost part of patient’s skull, billed him $19K for replacement