Slight chance of rain, highs in the low 90s before drop in temperatures

A few more showers are expected to pass through on Sunday, and then temperatures will drop slightly.

The morning will start with some cloud coverage and temperatures in the low to mid-70s. Clouds will then dissipate, and temperatures will climb into the low 90s by the afternoon, Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Eboni Deon said.

Quick showers could hit Atlanta between 2 p.m. and 7 p.m., with the highest chance occurring between 3 and 4 p.m., the National Weather Service reported. Where rain does develop, a brief heavy downpour is the biggest threat.