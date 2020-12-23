Shooting outside Cascade skating rink leaves 2 injured

Early Wednesday morning, a man said he was shot in the leg while walking home from work near the Hamilton E. Holmes MARTA station on MLK Jr. Drive. The victim said he saw several people in a black pickup truck in a parking lot get in an argument with someone. They began shooting and struck the bystander, according to a police report. He was taken to Grady in stable condition.

Around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, officers found a man with a gunshot wound to the chest at the Greyhound station on Forsyth Street, police spokesman Sgt. John Chafee said.

Paramedics attempted to save the man before taking him to Grady, where he died from his injuries. Investigators believe the fatal shooting stemmed from an argument between him and another person during an argument at the bus station. The victim’s name has not been released.

Around the same time, officers were called to a shooting in the 70 block of Newcastle Street, where they found a man with multiple gunshot wounds, police said. He was stable at the scene and taken to Grady.

Chafee said the wounded man was involved in a fight with someone he knew before the gunfire erupted. According to a police report, a group of four or five men were at the scene and ran away after the shooting.

Another shooting took place about two hours later near the North Avenue MARTA Station on West Peachtree Street. Officers responded to the area about 7:40 p.m. and discovered a man who had been shot in the shoulder. He was conscious at the scene, but uncooperative with investigators, authorities said. No further details about the incident have been released.