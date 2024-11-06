Breaking: Flipped back: Trump recaptures Georgia four years after losing the battleground state
Metro Atlanta
Metro Atlanta

Sheriffs across metro Atlanta on track to win second terms

Voters cast ballots in local races from district attorneys to county commissioners
Brandon Robinson with Fulton Elections works at the Helene S. Mills SENIOR Multipurpose Facility located at 515 John Wesley Dobbs Avenue SE in Atlanta on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024 on Election Day. The state of Georgia was on track to break voter turnout records as presidential candidates, Republican Donald Trump and Democrat Kamala Harris, went head-to-head in this pivotal swing state. (John Spink/AJC)

John Spink

John Spink

Brandon Robinson with Fulton Elections works at the Helene S. Mills SENIOR Multipurpose Facility located at 515 John Wesley Dobbs Avenue SE in Atlanta on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024 on Election Day. The state of Georgia was on track to break voter turnout records as presidential candidates, Republican Donald Trump and Democrat Kamala Harris, went head-to-head in this pivotal swing state. (John Spink/AJC) (John Spink)
By
9 minutes ago

Voters across metro Atlanta cast their ballots on Tuesday in key local races including a Fulton County District Attorney, a citywide Atlanta City Council position, multiple sheriff races and a slew of county commission seats.

As unofficial and incomplete votes trickled in Tuesday night, incumbent sheriffs in Fulton, Cobb and Gwinnett counties all had commanding leads over their opponents.

That includes Fulton County Sheriff Patrick Labat who has been at the center of multiple controversies and has even threatened to sue the county’s Board of Commissioners.

ExploreAtlanta citywide council race likely headed to a runoff
Fulton County Sheriff Patrick Labat speaks during a press interview at the district attorney’s office in Atlanta on Friday, July 12, 2024. Public safety officials presented findings from a report on repeat offenders. (Arvin Temkar / AJC)

arvin.temkar@ajc.com

icon to expand image

arvin.temkar@ajc.com

By 1 a.m. Wednesday morning as Fulton County counted the remaining votes, Labat appeared to win handily over a write-in opponent. Labat upended three opponents in the Democratic primary in May and did not face a Republican opponent.

Feuding between Labat and some members of the county’s Board of Commissioners is likely to continue into a second term, given how frustrated they are with Labat for entering into spending contracts and then asking the county to pay the bills. Labat has said he plans to file a lawsuit against the board, which he accuses of illegally trying to “control and dictate” how his budget is spent.

Some criminal justice advocates are concerned about Labat leading the office for a second term, saying he has presided over too many inmate deaths at the Rice Street jail. For his part, Labat says his office has addressed overcrowding, reducing the number of people in his custody by about 1,000 since he took office in 2021.

ExploreElection results for Atlanta and Georgia races
Cobb County Sheriff Craig Owens speaks to an AJC reporter at the Cobb County Sheriff's Office Adult Detention Center, Thursday, July 11, 2024, in Marietta, Ga. (Jason Getz / AJC)

Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

icon to expand image

Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Late night results Tuesday showed that the incumbent sheriffs in both Cobb and Gwinnett counties had wide leads over their challengers, too, with a majority of precincts reported.

In Gwinnett County, incumbent Sheriff Keybo Taylor held a lead of roughly 60,000 votes over challenger Mike Baker with 99% of precincts reporting. In Cobb County, incumbent Sheriff Craig Owens held a lead of about 50,000 votes over his opponent David Cavender with about 88% reporting.

Taylor and Owens ran for second terms after a 2020 blue wave in both counties swept them into office. Both are the first Black sheriffs in their counties. They were also the first Democrats in decades to win their respective counties’ badges.

Gwinnett County Sheriff Keybo Taylor speaks to an AJC reporter about the inmate tablet program at the Sheriff’s Office in Lawrenceville on Wednesday, April 26, 2023. (Arvin Temkar / arvin.temkar@ajc.com)

arvin.temkar@ajc.com

icon to expand image

arvin.temkar@ajc.com

And both have faced controversies.

The Georgia Attorney General’s Office investigated extortion allegations against Taylor after bail bond company owners claimed he revoked their licenses for refusing to donate to his 2020 campaign. The attorney general’s office ultimately closed the case without attempting to prosecute.

Owens was caught on body camera video last year calling armed deputies to a Burger King to help him dispute an order.

Cool County Commissioner Chairwoman Lisa Cupid speaks as Cobb commissioners vote along party lines to place the transit tax referendum on the ballot this November. (Miguel Martinez / AJC)

Miguel Martinez

icon to expand image

Miguel Martinez

Commission Chairs

County commission chairwomen in Cobb and Gwinnett appeared to win easily Tuesday. Like the sheriffs, both Cobb chairwoman Lisa Cupid and Gwinnett chairwoman Nicole Love Hendrickson were swept into their seats during the blue wave elections.

Cupid, who was first elected as a commissioner in 2013, appeared to defeat Republican challenger Kay Morgan by about 40,000 votes, while Hendrickson held an even wider lead over Republican John Sabic.

Fulton County Commission Vice Chairman Bob Ellis, District 2, speaks during the North Fulton Municipal Association meets at the North Fulton Chamber of Commerce office inside the Avalon complex, Thursday, February 9, 2023, in Alpharetta, Ga.. Cities in North Fulton are attempting to take control of local elections from the Fulton County. Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)

Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

icon to expand image

Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

County Commissions

Incumbent county commissioners in Fulton and Gwinnett counties appeared to cruse to reelection.

In Fulton, Republican incumbent Bob Ellis appeared to sneak by Democrat Megan Harris by about 8,000 votes with all precincts reporting.

Ellis was elected to office in 2014 and served as vice chairman of the board of commissioners from 2017 to 2019 and again from 2023 to 2024.

In Gwinnett, incumbent Kirkland Carden held a lead of approximately 14,000 votes over opponent Tim Le in the District 1 race.

Cobb Superior Court Clerk

Controversial Cobb County Superior Court Clerk Connie Taylor, a Democrat, held a commanding lead over former Cobb County Attorney Deborah Dance with about 88% of precincts reporting.

Taylor won as the first Black superior court clerk in 2020 along with a ‘blue wave’ of Democrats that swept countywide offices in Cobb.

Taylor faced several controversies during her first term. In 2022, an AJC investigation reported that she took over $425,000 in passport fees, which clerks are allowed to take as personal income under Georgia law.

She then faced a GBI investigation after a whistleblower employee alleged Taylor ordered her to delete records instead of handing them over in an AJC request under the Georgia Open Records Act. The GBI’s investigation has been referred to the AG’s office for prosecutorial review.

In July, Superior Court Chief Judge Gregory Poole issued an emergency judicial order suspending certain deadlines and rules of the court due to faults within Taylor’s office causing extreme delays and issues in court processes. Taylor did not respond to repeated requests for comment.

Dance previously said she came out of retirement to run for clerk after she heard about the issues plaguing Taylor’s office.

--- Staff reporters Alia Pharr, Sara Gregory, Reed Williams and Taylor Croft contributed to this report

About the Author

Follow Riley Bunch on twitter

Riley Bunch is a reporter on the local government team at The Atlanta Journal-Constitution covering Atlanta City Hall. She writes about the city’s diverse neighborhoods and people while also keeping an eye on the Atlanta City Council and the legislation and policies that affect everyday folk.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

AP

Georgia judge rejects GOP lawsuit trying to block counties from accepting hand-returned...
Placeholder Image

Jenni Girtman

Republican lawsuits fly in Fulton County as Election Day nears
Placeholder Image

AP

Georgia high court says absentee ballots must be returned by Election Day, even in county...
Placeholder Image

HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Thousands of Cobb County voters given extra time to return absentee ballots
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Atlanta citywide council race likely headed to a runoff4m ago
Transit expansion appears to fail in Cobb and Gwinnett counties32m ago
Bomb threats and equipment issues kept some metro Atlanta precincts open later
Featured
Placeholder Image

Jenni Girtman for the AJC

LIVE UPDATES
More than half a million Georgians have voted since polls opened today: Live updates
Bernie Marcus, cofounder of Home Depot, dies
6 charged in alleged plot to kill Fulton jail officers to protect drug ring