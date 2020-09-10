Several railroad crossings to close for maintenance in Smyrna, Marietta

Several railroad crossings in Cobb County will close starting next week for maintenance, CSX Transportation said Wednesday.
Starting Sept. 14, railroad crossings at Spring Street and Hawthorne Avenue in Smyrna and Kennesaw Avenue in Marietta will close as part of the company’s infrastructure maintenance program. The project calls for removing and replacing existing cross ties and repaving each crossing, said CSX spokeswoman Sheriee Bowman.
Beginning Sept. 21, railroad crossings at East Dixie Avenue, Waverly Way, Whitlock Avenue, Mill Street, Polk Street and Kennesaw Avenue in Marietta will close for maintenance.
Ray Porter, a project manager with Benchmark Consulting who works with CSX, said the public should plan on all crossings being closed Monday through Friday during the week of their scheduled maintenance. Detours will be in place to help motorists get around the closures. Porter also said the work could take up to five days to complete. He also said the schedule is tentative and could change.
Bowman said the maintenance work helps reduce service delays and prevent accidents and injuries, and is “critical to the safety of both train operators and roadway traffic.”
“We ask the community for patience as we complete this important work that will provide a smooth, safe driving surface for motorists,” she said.