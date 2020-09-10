Several railroad crossings to close for maintenance in Smyrna, Marietta

Ray Porter, a project manager with Benchmark Consulting who works with CSX, said the public should plan on all crossings being closed Monday through Friday during the week of their scheduled maintenance. Detours will be in place to help motorists get around the closures. Porter also said the work could take up to five days to complete. He also said the schedule is tentative and could change.

Bowman said the maintenance work helps reduce service delays and prevent accidents and injuries, and is “critical to the safety of both train operators and roadway traffic.”