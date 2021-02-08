Self-driving car to be tested on Technology Parkway

Any technology tested in the vehicle would still require a driver behind the wheel, said Brandon Branham, chief technology officer and assistant city manager for Peachtree Corners.

Companies use the test vehicle by loading their own autonomous driving systems in the car. (Courtesy City of Peachtree Corners)

To ensure public safety, the city plans to thoroughly vet companies before letting them test, Branham said. And if the company plans to test fully autonomous technology, it would be required to test elsewhere first, he said.

The public still can’t purchase a fully autonomous vehicle at a car dealership, but companies are getting closer to making it a reality, Branham said.

“We see ourselves as that proving ground that interacts on a public road to help us get there,” Branham said. “We’re not there yet. We’re getting closer, but you still need facilities like The Curiosity Lab to get us to that step where the technology is able to do it and the public is comfortable with it.”

Branham has received phone calls from interested companies nearly every other day since advertising the car, he said. Companies will use the test vehicle for anywhere from a few weeks to a few months, depending on the scope of the technology they test.

After finding many startups developing self-driving technology lacked a test vehicle, the lab purchased one in the hopes it’d attract companies to locate their offices in Peachtree Corners, Branham said. The car cost about $30,000, and the lab spent an additional $1,000 for the rack, he said.

This isn’t the city’s first venture into self-driving technology. In 2020, Peachtree Corners debuted self-driving e-scooters, which the city plans to keep cruising through town. The city also launched a self-driving shuttle service in town for a few months in 2019.