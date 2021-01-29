Self-driving scooters to keep cruising Peachtree Corners

The e-scooters deployed in Peachtree Corners have built-in cameras with tele-operators controlling them from Mexico City. (Courtesy City of Peachtree Corners)

By using teleoperators, it also allows users to summon a scooter to their location, similar to ridesharing programs. The scooters travel within a designated geographic boundary, running along the city’s 1.5-mile autonomous vehicle test track and Tech Park streets. The scooters go up to 12 mph, but they slow down to 2 mph if they leave the set boundary.

In the future, Peachtree Corners hopes to expand the boundary of the e-scooters, letting residents ride them across the city, said City Manager Brian Johnson. Before that happens, though, the city needs to make sure it’s safe for cars, pedestrians and cyclists, he said.

“We’ve got to make sure that it’s being used properly,” Johnson said. “Humans on these scooters we’re not worried about; it’s the tele-operation portion because these are people who are driving using a camera. That’s harder to do than just driving something yourself.”

Peachtree Corners was the first city to use tele-operated e-scooters, and Tortoise has since deployed them in Boise, Idaho. The scooters initially had two wheels with a kickstand, but a new version of the scooters foregoes the kickstand and adds an extra wheel in the back.

Anyone can request an e-scooter in the city’s technology park using the Go X Apollo app, but they can only be driven on streets and not on sidewalks. It costs $1 to unlock the scooter plus $0.25 per mile, or users can pay $29.99 to rent one for the entire day. Riders must be at least 16 years old and have a driver’s license.