Breaking: Victims identified in Sapelo Island dock gangway collapse
Metro Atlanta

See activity near Mercedes-Benz Stadium? It’s Atlanta police training

This aerial photo shows empty streets near the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in downtown Atlanta, in this AJC file photo. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

This aerial photo shows empty streets near the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in downtown Atlanta, in this AJC file photo. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)
By
1 minute ago

The Atlanta Police Department is conducting a training exercise Monday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

People nearby can expect some additional radio traffic and heightened police activity in the area, especially near Gate 2 of the stadium, APD said in a statement. A portion of Andrew Young International Boulevard will be closed to cars and pedestrians.

The police are partnering with the Georgia World Congress Center Police Department and Mercedes-Benz Stadium from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The training session is closed to the public and the news media, and it is “crucial for enhancing our officer’s skills and ensuring public safety,” the department said in the press release.

About the Author

Follow Taylor Croft on twitter

Taylor Croft is a general assignment reporter on the breaking news team.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: John Spink

Hartsfield-Jackson plans temporary closures of road at Delta curbside
Placeholder Image

MARTA to rethink weekend service cuts after Pride weekend delays
Placeholder Image

Credit: WSB-TV

Roads reopen as Trump set to speak at Cobb rally
Placeholder Image

Credit: Georgia Department of Transportation

Traffic moving again after crashes snarl roads in Cobb, Henry
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: Michael E. Kanell

Inflation is a shock we’re still getting over. Could it decide this election?1h ago
After Helene, Georgia pilots fly into action to help destroyed towns
Gridlock Guy: The traffic perspective three weeks after Helene’s barrage on North...
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Georgia children have been put in foster care because of homelessness
OPINION
Patricia Murphy: Meet the Black men in Georgia voting for Trump
Georgia’s high school class of 2024 outperformed national average on ACT