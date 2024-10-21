See activity near Mercedes-Benz Stadium? It’s Atlanta police training

The Atlanta Police Department is conducting a training exercise Monday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

People nearby can expect some additional radio traffic and heightened police activity in the area, especially near Gate 2 of the stadium, APD said in a statement. A portion of Andrew Young International Boulevard will be closed to cars and pedestrians.

The police are partnering with the Georgia World Congress Center Police Department and Mercedes-Benz Stadium from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The training session is closed to the public and the news media, and it is “crucial for enhancing our officer’s skills and ensuring public safety,” the department said in the press release.