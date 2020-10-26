Second-week Gwinnett early voting totals 2.5 times higher than 2016 total

With one week left to vote early in person, Gwinnett early voting totals are more than 2.5 times the amount counted in the entire 2016 early voting period, county numbers show.
By the end of Sunday, Oct. 25, 152,800 votes had been cast according to numbers posted by the Gwinnett County Board of Voter Registrations and Elections, which are listed as unofficial totals. The total number of votes cast show a160% increase from the 58,708 cast over three weeks of early voting in 2016. That total had already been surpassed by the end of the first week of early voting this year.
Lines generally moved more quickly in Gwinnett’s second week than they did the first; the first two days of early voting saw estimated wait times of more than eight hours at some locations. By the end of the first week, wait times had declined to under an hour at most locations. They stayed low for most of the second week, regularly showing estimates between five minutes and an hour on the county’s website. Issues with state voter software were partly to blame for the early delays. Gwinnett also added more voting machines at the main elections office and Shorty Howell Park Activity Building in order to process more voters at a time.
Gwinnett has made more early voting locations and hours available than ever before, with nine locations open seven days a week. Eight of them are open 12 hours a day, and the main elections office is open 9 hours a day. In 2016 and 2018, the main elections office was the only available polling place for the first week of early voting, and more locations were opened for the second and third weeks. Weekend voting hours were shorter than those on weekdays, and early voting was not always available on Sundays.
Voters can cast early ballots through Friday evening at the following locations and times:
- Gwinnett Voter Registrations and Elections Beauty P. Baldwin Building, 455 Grayson Hwy, Suite 200, Lawrenceville, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Bogan Park Community Recreation Center, 2723 N. Bogan Road, Buford, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Lenora Park Gym, 4515 Lenora Church Road, Snellville, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Dacula Park Activity Building, 2735 Old Auburn Road, Dacula, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Lucky Shoals Park Community Recreation Center, 4651 Britt Road, Norcross, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- George Pierce Park Community Recreation Center, 55 Buford Hwy, Suwanee, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Gwinnett County Fairgrounds, 2405 Sugarloaf Pkwy, Lawrenceville, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Mountain Park Activity Building, 1063 Rockbridge Road, Stone Mountain, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Shorty Howell Park Activity Building, 2750 Pleasant Hill Road, Duluth, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.