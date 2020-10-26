Second-week Gwinnett early voting totals 2.5 times higher than 2016 total

By the end of Sunday, Oct. 25, 152,800 votes had been cast according to numbers posted by the Gwinnett County Board of Voter Registrations and Elections, which are listed as unofficial totals. The total number of votes cast show a160% increase from the 58,708 cast over three weeks of early voting in 2016. That total had already been surpassed by the end of the first week of early voting this year.

Lines generally moved more quickly in Gwinnett’s second week than they did the first; the first two days of early voting saw estimated wait times of more than eight hours at some locations. By the end of the first week, wait times had declined to under an hour at most locations. They stayed low for most of the second week, regularly showing estimates between five minutes and an hour on the county’s website. Issues with state voter software were partly to blame for the early delays. Gwinnett also added more voting machines at the main elections office and Shorty Howell Park Activity Building in order to process more voters at a time.