Schedule change means APS classes will end early on Election Day

“I am excited to announce that our administration has decided to make Tuesday, Jan. 5 an early release day so that students and teachers at our traditional schools can make sure that they have the time that they need to go vote,” Esteves said during a Monday meeting.

He thanked Superintendent Lisa Herring for “seeing the need to make Election Day voting easier for our school community.”

Elementary schools will end the day at 11:30 a.m. Middle school classes will end at 12:30 p.m., and high school classes will end at noon.

Intervention programs and after-school activities will take place as scheduled.

Early voting in Fulton County started Monday and ends Dec. 30.