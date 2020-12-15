Schedule change means APS classes will end early on Election Day

After initially declaring they would not alter the schedule for Election Day, Atlanta Public Schools officials announced an early dismissal on Jan. 5 to give students and teachers more time to vote.
Jan. 5 is the first day students will resume online classes after the district’s two-week holiday break. It’s also Election Day, with voters deciding two U.S. Senate runoff races.
In a statement released to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution last week, APS said Jan. 5 would be a regular, online instructional day. The district said: “We do not anticipate the runoff Election Day posing any disruption to our instructional day.”
But on Monday, the Atlanta school system changed its tune.
School board Chairman Jason Esteves announced Jan. 5 will be a half-day.
“I am excited to announce that our administration has decided to make Tuesday, Jan. 5 an early release day so that students and teachers at our traditional schools can make sure that they have the time that they need to go vote,” Esteves said during a Monday meeting.
He thanked Superintendent Lisa Herring for “seeing the need to make Election Day voting easier for our school community.”
Elementary schools will end the day at 11:30 a.m. Middle school classes will end at 12:30 p.m., and high school classes will end at noon.
Intervention programs and after-school activities will take place as scheduled.
Early voting in Fulton County started Monday and ends Dec. 30.