Scattered afternoon showers, highs in the 90s in Atlanta

Showers will develop as temperatures in Atlanta heat up into the mid-90s in the afternoon. Scattered storms will be concentrated in North Georgia, according to Nitz. Rain is expected in Atlanta between 2 and 10 p.m.

Much like Saturday, Sunday will begin with dry conditions, and then scattered storms will develop in the afternoon. Rain is expected in Atlanta between 1 and 8 p.m.

A cold front will move south into Georgia on Monday, bringing additional rain. Showers will remain scattered and mostly affect the eastern parts of the state, Nitz said.

“This front could usher in some dramatic changes to our weather,” Nitz stated.

The front will bring cooler temperatures on Tuesday and Wednesday, when highs will be in the low 80s and high 70s.

