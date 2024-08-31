SATURDAY'S WEATHER

Scattered afternoon showers, highs in the 90s in Atlanta

ajc.com

Credit: John Spink/AJC

Credit: John Spink/AJC

By
1 hour ago

Afternoon showers are returning to metro Atlanta this weekend.

Saturday morning will start off dry and cloudy, with a low of 73 degrees. Temperatures will be below the mid-80s until the afternoon, making it a comfortable opportunity to get outdoors in the morning, Channel 2 Action News chief meteorologist Brad Nitz said.

“No threat for rain first part of the day on Saturday,” Nitz said.

Showers will develop as temperatures in Atlanta heat up into the mid-90s in the afternoon. Scattered storms will be concentrated in North Georgia, according to Nitz. Rain is expected in Atlanta between 2 and 10 p.m.

Much like Saturday, Sunday will begin with dry conditions, and then scattered storms will develop in the afternoon. Rain is expected in Atlanta between 1 and 8 p.m.

A cold front will move south into Georgia on Monday, bringing additional rain. Showers will remain scattered and mostly affect the eastern parts of the state, Nitz said.

“This front could usher in some dramatic changes to our weather,” Nitz stated.

The front will bring cooler temperatures on Tuesday and Wednesday, when highs will be in the low 80s and high 70s.

Five-day forecast, Aug. 31, 2024.

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

icon to expand image

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

» For a detailed forecast, visit www.ajc.com/weather.

» For updated traffic information, listen to News 95.5 and AM 750 WSB and follow @WSBTraffic on X.

» Download The Atlanta Journal-Constitution app for weather alerts on-the-go.

About the Author

Caroline Silva is a Breaking News reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

We’re getting a return of summer heat this week
Placeholder Image

Credit: John Spink

Clear, sunny skies as temperatures begin to rise
Placeholder Image

Temps reach mid 90s with humidity steadily climbing
Placeholder Image

Hot and muggy with chance of isolated showers
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Former Fulton election workers bring new case against Rudy Giuliani
Contaminated donor tissue gave Georgia patient tuberculosis, lawsuit says
Friday, Saturday will be busiest times on Atlanta roads this Labor Day weekend
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: Courtesy RBH Group

$370M in bonds approved to fund ‘Teachers Village’ tower in Atlanta
Impact Church’s former pastor, Olu Brown, announces bid for Georgia governor
Kamala Harris draws an appreciative crowd in Democrat-friendly Liberty County