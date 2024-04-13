SATURDAY’S WEATHER | Warmer, drier days coming to metro Atlanta

A gradual warmup will occur this weekend while gusty winds continue blowing through metro Atlanta.

Morning temperatures will be lower than average in the city on Saturday with a low of 47 degrees. The average for this time of year is 52.

During the overnight hours, winds will die down, Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Ashley Kramlich said. That comes after gusts exceeded 30 mph in metro Atlanta on Friday.

The breeze will return in the late morning and continue building through the afternoon. Kramlich said we could see gusts reach as high as 22 mph in the city.

“We’ll keep some of the wind around through the weekend,” she stated.

Atlanta will get up to 74 degrees during the afternoon. That’s perfect weather if you’re heading to Piedmont Park for the 88th annual Atlanta Dogwood Festival.

Kramlich said warmer air will be replacing the cold spell we’ve been under, resulting in a gradual warmup.

“We’re talking about potentially the warmest days so far of 2024 coming our way,” she emphasized.

Sunday will see highs in the low 80s and slightly warmer overnight lows. There will be plenty of sun, few clouds and wind gusts will be more gentle.

Metro Atlanta will remain dry for the next several days. The next chance of rain comes Wednesday evening, according to Kramlich.

Credit: Channel 2 Action News Credit: Channel 2 Action News

» For a detailed forecast, visit www.ajc.com/weather.

» For updated traffic information, listen to News 95.5 and AM 750 WSB and follow @WSBTraffic on X, formerly Twitter.

» Download The Atlanta Journal-Constitution app for weather alerts on-the-go.