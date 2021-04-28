ajc logo
Rowen Foundation to hold community meeting Thursday

By Arielle Kass, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

The Rowen Foundation is holding a community event Thursday to hear from residents about questions they have about the Gwinnett County development project.

The event, scheduled for 6:30 p.m., will take place in person and online. Masks will be required in person.

The $67.7 million research development, planned for the Dacula area, is being billed as a 2,000-acre “knowledge community.” At the meeting, foundation members will share details of the project and tell residents how they plan to include feedback.

Residents will also have an opportunity to provide feedback and ask questions about the plans.

For more information or to RSVP, see www.rowenlife.com/community.

It’s the second such event the group has held. The first was in March.

