Roswell restaurants, stores will pay an annual fee for home delivery of alcohol

Roswell will charge an annual fee to businesses that provide home delivery of alcohol. City Council approved the $100 fee during a Monday meeting. It followed a new law that was passed Nov. 30 allowing home delivery of wine, beer and liquor.
Roswell is one of three north Fulton cities that recently changed their ordinances in a move to help struggling businesses during the pandemic.
Officials in the other cities - Sandy Springs and Alpharetta - said no added fees are being charged to establishments who offer home delivery of alcohol to customers.
“The eligible businesses already possess an alcohol sales license,” said Alpharetta Assistant City Administrator James Drinkard via text. “The delivery service is viewed as part of what they can do under that license.”
Roswell restaurant owner Steve Rochlin made a similar comment adding that city officials must deem the fee as a necessary part of permitting and control. “I’m thinking it’s reasonable if that’s all it is for a full year,” Rochlin said. The businessman owns Lola’s Burger and Tequila Bar on Canton Street.
“I would think it would be included in alcohol licensing but ($100) is fair and reasonable” he said.
In recent months, some owners of restaurants and other establishments have worried about a higher occupational tax to operate their business. That tax is charged annually too. But, City Council members voted to not increase the business occupational tax during the Nov. 30 meeting.