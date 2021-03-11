Roswell police want annual fee for alarm systems, escalating fines for false calls

Public safety officials said 97% of emergency alarm calls to police were false alarms in 2019. Nearly the same percentage of calls to the fire department were false alarms too. Either the calls were canceled after being placed or no emergency incidents were found when first responders arrived, Director of Emergency Communications Melissa Alterio said at a public safety committee meeting Tuesday.

Alterio and Police Chief James Conroy advised City Council members to approve a new law that would charge users escalating fines for false alarms. Fees would range from $50 for the second false alarm to $300 for the eighth which would suspend responses to emergency calls.