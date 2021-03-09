Bill that would stop cities from fining alarm companies survives Crossover Day

HB 465, which is sponsored by six House Republicans, passed with a vote of 113-52. The bill would stop cities from fining alarm companies for “a false alarm that occurs through no fault” of their own. The only exception is when the false alarm is due to the company’s “error or improper installation,” according to the bill.

Brookhaven and Sandy Springs, the first metro Atlanta cities to try the new tactic of fining companies, have touted their efforts’ success. Brookhaven police say their city’s policy has dropped false alarms by more than 50% over the past few years, meaning cops waste less of their time.