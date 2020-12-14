Roswell Municipal Court closed after employee tests positive for COVID-19

Roswell Municipal Court is closed this week due to an employee testing positive for COVID-19. Court will reopen Jan. 6. after a scheduled holiday recess.
City officials learned that the employee tested positive on Sunday, spokesperson Julie Brechbill said.
The man who tested positive worked inside the courtroom but was socially distanced from others by six feet or more, Brechbill said.
During the pandemic, respondents don’t enter the courtroom until their case is called. They wait inside City Council chambers, a large space that allows for social distancing, Brechbill added.
Employees who came in contact with the positive staff member will be tested for COVID-19, a city statement said.
Court dates that were planned for this week will be rescheduled.
Alpharetta Municipal Court was closed Friday after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.
An Alpharetta official said the administrative employee is a woman who works in an area where she does not interact with the public or attend court sessions.