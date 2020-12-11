Alpharetta closes municipal court after employee tests positive for COVID-19

Alpharetta Municipal Court is closed due to an employee testing positive for COVID-19. A reopening date has not been scheduled, according to the city.
The administrative employee is a woman who works in an area where she does not interact with the public or attend court sessions, Assistant City Administrator James Drinkard said in a text message to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
The employee received a rapid test for COVID-19 on Friday morning, Drinkard said.
Court was last held on Thursday. All employees who had contact with the woman are quarantining at home for 14 days, a city statement said.
Phone and online services will be available next week. Some court staff who have been on vacation and not exposed to the employee will be working to provide those services.
Only three remaining in-court sessions were scheduled before the end of the 2020, which will be rescheduled said Brooke Lappin, the Director of Alpharetta Municipal Court Services.
“It is still an inconvenience to those impacted, but our primary concern must always be ensuring the safety of the public and those working in the court,” she said in the statement.