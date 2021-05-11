ajc logo
Roswell hosting city job fair Thursday

By Ben Brasch, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

A lot of people have worked for Roswell during its 167 years, and the city wants to hire some more this week.

The Northside city is hosting a job fair to hire for several positions Thursday at Hembree Park, 850 Hembree Road, from 1 to 4 p.m.

The roles range from $9 an hour for a lifeguard or $31 an hour for a part-time yoga instructor to $29.38 an hour for a traffic systems operator or starting at $21.32 for a police officer with a potential signing bonus of $3,000 to $4,000.

Those interested should bring a resume. There will be on-site interviews, and computers will be available at the event for prospects to complete their online applications. Everyone must wear a mask and socially distance.

Even if there isn’t a position listed that you’re interested in, city staff encourage you to come and network.

Here are some of the benefits the government job offers to full-time staff: medical/dental/vision insurance, 11 paid holidays, and employee wellness program with an on-site clinic and professional development.

Anyone with questions can contact Andrew Ross at aross@roswellgov.com.

