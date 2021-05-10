Fulton: How to get free walk-up COVID-19 vaccine from county

Fulton County is now offering free Pfizer COVID-19 vaccinations without the need for an appointment at three sites.
The effort has been made possible by the dip in requests for appointments, says county staff. There have been 3.2 million total doses (first and second, when applicable) administered statewide, according to the latest data.
The largest of the three sites, Mercedes-Benz Stadium, is hosting an eight-week mega-site supplied by the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
The stadium has access to two MARTA stations and free parking in the Silver, Orange and Red lots. There’s enough capacity to do 42,000 shots a week. Walks-ups should enter through Gate 2.
The times at Mercedes-Benz this week are:
⋅ Monday, May 10, 2 p.m. to 10 p.m.
⋅ Tuesday, May 11, 9:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.
⋅ Wednesday, May 12, 9:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.
⋅ Thursday, May 13, 9:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.
⋅ Friday, May 14, 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
⋅ Saturday, May 15 - Closed
The other two sites are a county building at 4700 North Point Parkway in Alpharetta and the Georgia International Convention Center at 2000 Convention Center Concourse in College Park.
Each of those can do 500 walk-ups a day. Their hours are 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday, according to the county.
