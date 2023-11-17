BreakingNews
Rosalynn Carter, wife of former president, has entered home hospice

Rosalynn Carter, wife of former president Jimmy Carter, has entered home hospice care.

The Carter Center published a statement at 2:58 p.m. on X, formerly Twitter, about the condition of the former first lady.

“Rosalynn Carter has entered hospice care at home,” the statement reads. “She and President Carter are spending time with each other and their family.”

They asked for privacy amid the “outpouring of love and support.”

This past May, the Carter family announced that Rosalynn Carter, 96, was battling dementia. In February, President Carter, 99, entered home hospice.

Both are in Plains, Georgia, their home town.

Ernie Suggs is an enterprise reporter covering race and culture for the AJC since 1997. A 1990 graduate of N.C. Central University and a 2009 Harvard University Nieman Fellow, he is also the former vice president of the National Association of Black Journalists. His obsession with Prince, Spike Lee movies, Hamilton and the New York Yankees is odd.

