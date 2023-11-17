Rosalynn Carter, wife of former president, has entered home hospice

Rosalynn Carter, wife of former president Jimmy Carter, has entered home hospice care.
The Carter Center published a statement at 2:58 p.m. on X, formerly Twitter, about the condition of the former first lady.
“Rosalynn Carter has entered hospice care at home,” the statement reads. “She and President Carter are spending time with each other and their family.”
They asked for privacy amid the “outpouring of love and support.”
This past May, the Carter family announced that Rosalynn Carter, 96, was battling dementia. In February, President Carter, 99, entered home hospice.
Both are in Plains, Georgia, their home town.
