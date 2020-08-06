Rooms To Go moving local HQ to new Brookhaven office tower

Furniture chain Rooms To Go is moving its Atlanta-area headquarters inside the Perimeter, relocating from Dunwoody to a new office tower in Brookhaven, officials announced this week.
The company plans to move 150 employees and take up 60,000 square feet in a 16-story office building at 4004 Perimeter Summit in 2021. The Perimeter Summit area is located just south of I-285 and is home to a mix of condominiums and large office complexes. It’s a short move from neighboring Dunwoody.
“We believe the new office environment in Brookhaven will help us recruit additional talented associates as we grow our Atlanta-area headquarters over the next several years,” Rooms To Go CEO Jeff Seaman said in a statement.
Brookhaven Mayor John Ernst said the city is fortunate to have the company “as new corporate neighbors.”
“We are extremely pleased to welcome Rooms To Go to the Brookhaven business community,” Ernst said. “They not only bring the promise of new jobs and tax revenue, but they are known for being good corporate citizens as well.”
Based in Florida, Rooms To Go first opened in 1991 and is known for selling full-room packages. It operates 226 stores, mostly in the Southeast, including showrooms on Hammond Drive in Dunwoody and on Peachtree Road in Buckhead.
It’s not unheard of for large companies to move their headquarters from one area of metro Atlanta to another. Last year, Serta Simmons Bedding consolidated its headquarters in Doraville, moving employees from Buckhead, Dunwoody and Norcross.