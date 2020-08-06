Rooms To Go moving local HQ to new Brookhaven office tower

The company plans to move 150 employees and take up 60,000 square feet in a 16-story office building at 4004 Perimeter Summit in 2021. The Perimeter Summit area is located just south of I-285 and is home to a mix of condominiums and large office complexes. It’s a short move from neighboring Dunwoody.

“We believe the new office environment in Brookhaven will help us recruit additional talented associates as we grow our Atlanta-area headquarters over the next several years,” Rooms To Go CEO Jeff Seaman said in a statement.