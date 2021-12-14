Robb Pitts announces bid to remain Fulton commission chair

Robb Pitts chairs the Fulton County Commission, and he wants it to stay that way.
The long-time local Democratic politico told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Tuesday he intends to run for re-election in 2022 — and that this will be his last bid. Pitts will be in his late 70s if re-elected.
No one else has announced their candidacy for the chair position, which runs all commission meetings and helps set the stance of the county. As for how he manages, Pitts isn’t afraid to ruffle feathers while trying to run meetings with efficiency and calls Fulton “a big deal” whenever asked about the county’s role.
Pitts was elected chair in 2017 following 12 years as a commissioner. Before that, he served on Atlanta City Council for two decades.
“Public service has been a big part of my life’s work and I’m not ready to stop,” Pitts wrote in his announcement.
He noted the challenges Fulton faces: “From an elections takeover to recovering from COVID-19 to working with the new municipal officials elected across the county — we need an experienced and steady hand at the helm.”
If elected, he said he would focus on protecting Fulton elections from a state takeover, and promoting a “green climate-friendly agenda” in addition to curbing the pandemic.
He wrote that his agenda will be “zeroed in on an agenda targeted” toward southern Fulton.
“He has goals to build a multipurpose center in South Fulton County, which will include a senior citizens center and tag renewal facility, a new medical facility in South Fulton County, complete the new animal shelter, modernize the Fulton County’s Charlie Brown Airport, and make much needed transportation improvements along South Fulton Parkway and Roosevelt Highway,” according to the announcement.
Pitts is from Haddock, a community between Milledgeville and Macon.
