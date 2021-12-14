Robb Pitts announces bid to remain Fulton commission chair

He noted the challenges Fulton faces: “From an elections takeover to recovering from COVID-19 to working with the new municipal officials elected across the county — we need an experienced and steady hand at the helm.”

If elected, he said he would focus on protecting Fulton elections from a state takeover, and promoting a “green climate-friendly agenda” in addition to curbing the pandemic.

He wrote that his agenda will be “zeroed in on an agenda targeted” toward southern Fulton.

“He has goals to build a multipurpose center in South Fulton County, which will include a senior citizens center and tag renewal facility, a new medical facility in South Fulton County, complete the new animal shelter, modernize the Fulton County’s Charlie Brown Airport, and make much needed transportation improvements along South Fulton Parkway and Roosevelt Highway,” according to the announcement.

Pitts is from Haddock, a community between Milledgeville and Macon.