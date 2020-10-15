Residents push for Atlanta court to reopen to process street racing cases

APD’s interim Chief Rodney Bryant recently told City Council members he believes the court’s closure is one reason street racing hasn’t subsided, even as officers ramped up enforcement and changed their tactics to combat the issue.

Atlanta Municipal Court Chief Judge Christopher Portis said during a council committee meeting earlier this week that there is no set date for when the court might reopen. Before the pandemic, Atlanta’s court would sometimes handles dozens of minor cases in one session, with many people packed in one room.

Portis said he and other court officials are still exploring ways to safety reopen the facility amid COVID-19.

“What we don’t want is to have a situation like what’s been happening in several of the courts around the state,” he said, referencing coronavirus cases in area courthouses. Confirmed coronavirus cases have been rising in Fulton County over the last several weeks, according to the Georgia Department of Health; it is now an “emerging county of interest” for COVID cases.

The petition also urges the court to prioritize cases that involve street racing. Police said street-racing offenses can result in up to six months in jail and a $1,000 fine.

“We can not continue to expect the Atlanta Police Department and the Georgia State Patrol to get this issue under control without the equal arm of our judicial branch in line to adjudicate the citations,” it states.