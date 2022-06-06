ajc logo
Reporter Lauren Williams joins AJC’s sports team to cover the Atlanta Hawks

Lauren Williams, Atlanta Hawks reporter for the AJC

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution is pleased to announce that Lauren Williams will cover the Atlanta Hawks for the newspaper.

“I am thrilled to add Lauren to our Sports team as she brings an expertise and passion for covering the NBA combined with the experience of the day-to-day reporting duties of a major-market professional team,” said Chris Vivlamore, senior editor for Sports at the AJC. “In addition to chronicling the Hawks through the season and off-season, she will take readers behind the scenes, telling important and interesting stories and continue the successful Hawks Report podcast.”

Lauren Williams was born in Kingston, Jamaica, and moved to Atlanta in 2002 while her mother pursued a doctorate at Georgia Tech. Williams said she loved telling stories as a child and fell in love with journalism at the age of 13.

“I’m so thrilled to be returning to Atlanta,” she said. “I can’t wait to delve into the Hawks beat and find unique stories that help fans get to know the team they love.”

Williams attended Mount Holyoke College in Massachusetts where she was on the school’s swim team. She earned a bachelor’s degree in English, with a minor in journalism.

After graduating, she attended Syracuse University’s Newhouse School of Public Communications, where she earned a master’s degree in Magazine, Newspaper and Online Journalism with a Sports Communications Emphasis.

Before joining the AJC, she was the Detroit Pistons beat reporter for MLive. She also has worked for the New England Patriots as an editorial coordinator and covered the Detroit Lions for one season.

She can be reached at lauren.williams@ajc.com.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, the leading journalism organization in the Southeast, focuses its reporting staff on local matters and closely monitors state and local governments, the local economy, entertainment and sports.

Its journalists seek to uncover the truth, protect the public’s right to know and hold community leaders accountable for serving the public. Reporters, editors and photographers aggressively document the region’s moments, milestones and people. Every day, whether in print or on its digital and social platforms, the AJC informs and empowers its readers who value credible, in-depth journalism.

The newspaper traces its roots to 1868, the founding date of The Atlanta Constitution. The Atlanta Journal debuted in 1883. The papers have been under common ownership since 1950 and fully merged in 2001. The newspaper is owned by Cox Enterprises, a family-owned company that has been in Atlanta since 1939. While the newspaper is owned by a private company, its news decisions are made by the journalists in the AJC’s newsroom.

Todd C. Duncan is the Senior Editor for Recruitment & Staff Development for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

