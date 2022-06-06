Reporter Lauren Williams joins AJC’s sports team to cover the Atlanta Hawks

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution is pleased to announce that Lauren Williams will cover the Atlanta Hawks for the newspaper.
“I am thrilled to add Lauren to our Sports team as she brings an expertise and passion for covering the NBA combined with the experience of the day-to-day reporting duties of a major-market professional team,” said Chris Vivlamore, senior editor for Sports at the AJC. “In addition to chronicling the Hawks through the season and off-season, she will take readers behind the scenes, telling important and interesting stories and continue the successful Hawks Report podcast.”
Lauren Williams was born in Kingston, Jamaica, and moved to Atlanta in 2002 while her mother pursued a doctorate at Georgia Tech. Williams said she loved telling stories as a child and fell in love with journalism at the age of 13.
“I’m so thrilled to be returning to Atlanta,” she said. “I can’t wait to delve into the Hawks beat and find unique stories that help fans get to know the team they love.”
Williams attended Mount Holyoke College in Massachusetts where she was on the school’s swim team. She earned a bachelor’s degree in English, with a minor in journalism.
After graduating, she attended Syracuse University’s Newhouse School of Public Communications, where she earned a master’s degree in Magazine, Newspaper and Online Journalism with a Sports Communications Emphasis.
Before joining the AJC, she was the Detroit Pistons beat reporter for MLive. She also has worked for the New England Patriots as an editorial coordinator and covered the Detroit Lions for one season.
She can be reached at lauren.williams@ajc.com.
