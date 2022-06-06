ajc logo
AJC Hawks Report podcast: Introducing new beat reporter Lauren Williams

New Hawks beat writer Lauren Williams will let you know what she thinks of the team's roster after an early playoff exit. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Atlanta Hawks
By AJC Sports, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
43 minutes ago

In episode 35, host Sarah K. Spencer introduces you to Lauren Williams. Williams is taking over as the AJC’s Hawks beat reporter, while Spencer moves over to cover college football.

You’ll learn more about Williams’ background and why her family moved to metro Atlanta from Jamaica. Plus, you’ll hear what she thinks of the current Hawks team and her thoughts on the new beat.

You can subscribe to the Hawks Report from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, Amazon Music, iHeart or wherever you get your podcasts so you don’t miss an episode.

From the sports staff of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

