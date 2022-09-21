ajc logo
X

Redistricting in Atlanta will shake up council district lines

Councilwoman Andrea Boone (right) is in charge of the committee that handles the City Council redistricting. BOB ANDRES /BANDRES@AJC.COM

Combined ShapeCaption
Councilwoman Andrea Boone (right) is in charge of the committee that handles the City Council redistricting. BOB ANDRES /BANDRES@AJC.COM

Local News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
58 minutes ago

A newly released map provides the first look at what could become the new Atlanta City Council district lines for nearly the next decade.

The redistricting process, which occurs every 10 years following the release of the census, is set to affect thousands of Atlantans who will see a change in their representation on the City Council.

The map currently under consideration by the council generally shifts the district lines toward the northeast. That’s because, according to the census, areas on the Eastside and Northside of the city saw disproportionate population increases. Districts on the Southside and in southwest Atlanta grew at a slower rate, remained stagnant or lost residents.

Combined ShapeCaption
The proposed new Atlanta City Council district map. (Courtesy/Atlanta City Council)

Credit: Courtesy/Atlanta City Council

The proposed new Atlanta City Council district map. (Courtesy/Atlanta City Council)

Credit: Courtesy/Atlanta City Council

Combined ShapeCaption
The proposed new Atlanta City Council district map. (Courtesy/Atlanta City Council)

Credit: Courtesy/Atlanta City Council

Credit: Courtesy/Atlanta City Council

Detailed maps of the new districts obtained by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution provide residents with a neighborhood-level look at how the districts could change.

Atlantans will have the ability to weigh in at public hearings over the next several weeks; they have not yet been scheduled.

“It’s time to take it to the public. we’re here now,” said Councilwoman Andrea Boone, who chairs the City Council committee in charge of the redistricting process. “What’s important is that we follow the law.”

The maps have to be redrawn to ensure that each of the council’s 12 districts has the same population, around 41,500 residents. The new map will be used for the 2025 and 2029 nonpartisan city elections, before the 2030 census forces another revision.

ExploreLook up your Atlanta City Council district

The task is especially tricky this time around because the city’s population grew by over 78,000 people between 2010 and 2020. That’s the largest 10-year increase the city has seen since 1960, which was the first census to reflect the annexation of Buckhead into Atlanta.

The Atlanta Planning Advisory Board, a city-created group of neighborhood leaders that provides input on citywide issues, took issue with the fact that the city released the proposed map without any public engagement.

“To date, the council has not held any public information session, work sessions or public hearings where the citizens of Atlanta could learn more about the redistricting process or provide input on proposed plans,” the board wrote in a letter to council.

The council privately considered four different options, but Boone said only one met the requirement of having equal populations in each district. Even then, she said some people on the council weren’t thrilled with the results, since each councilmember has preferences over which neighborhoods they want to represent.

“They have to be equal. Not everybody’s going to be happy,” she said.

Boone said the council will ensure it follows the law and takes public feedback into account as it considers the map. She doesn’t have an estimate on when she hopes the council approves the new district lines.

After that happens, the new map is sent to the U.S. Department of Justice for review, to ensure they are legal and fair. (Ten years ago, the council had to go back to the drawing board at one point after members questioned whether a map could pass muster at the DOJ, arguing it reduced minority representation in several districts.)

Unlike the state and country redistricting process, the Georgia Legislature does not have to sign off on the new districts.

About the Author

Follow J.D. Capelouto on twitter

J.D. is a local news reporter covering intown Atlanta and Atlanta City Hall for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Editors' Picks
Charles Milne holding a photograph of his sister Leona Milne, who died without receiving CPR after she stopped breathing at her Marietta nursing home. Leona Milne had signed a do-not-resuscitate order, but a family lawsuit alleges that it was not done properly. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Georgia senior care facilities fumble do-not-resuscitate orders2h ago
Growing number of Georgia women traveling out of state for abortions

AJC poll: Abortion isn’t top issue for many Georgia voters
4h ago
Georgia coach Kirby Smart confers with tight end Jesse Sanders while taking the field to play South Carolina in a NCAA college football game on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in Columbia. “Curtis Compton / Curtis Compton@ajc.com

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

Georgia’s 2023 football schedule released
13h ago
In this AJC file photo, a Beagle mix named Sadie paused to take in the scene in the large dog run area in the Piedmont Dog Park.

Atlanta City Council bolsters limit on how long dogs can bark
In this AJC file photo, a Beagle mix named Sadie paused to take in the scene in the large dog run area in the Piedmont Dog Park.

Atlanta City Council bolsters limit on how long dogs can bark
Braves starter Spencer Strider reaches 200-strikeout mark in Sunday’s win 5-2 to the Phillies at Truist Park on Sunday, September 18, 2022, in Atlanta. Miguel Martinez / miguel.martinezjimenez@ajc.com

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Spencer Strider has oblique soreness, Braves adjust rotation
16h ago
The Latest
Forest Park launches behavioral health wellness program for the city’s fire and emergency medical services personnel.

Forest Park launches behavioral health wellness program
3h ago
What you need to know about the new COVID-19 vaccine boosters
18h ago
Fulton sheriff set to make multimillion asks at Wednesday meeting
20h ago
Featured
Atlanta Braves outfielders Robbie Grossman (from left), Michael Harris, and Ronald Acuna celebrate a 3-2 victory over the Washington Nationals during the ninth inning in a MLB baseball game on Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022, in Atlanta. Curtis Compton / Curtis Compton@ajc.com

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ajc.com

Daily update: Race for NL East still tight as Braves clinch playoff spot
2h ago
‘Crazy dog-mom revolution’ includes obsessing over pet’s diet
Exclusive: AJC poll gives Republicans the edge in most races
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top