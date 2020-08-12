Real estate site Zillow bringing 200 jobs to ’Southeastern hub’ in metro Atlanta

The majority of the new Dunwoody jobs will support Zillow Offers, the company’s home-buying program.

“Our skilled workforce is a great fit for a company like Zillow. We are excited about the new energy Zillow will bring to the Dunwoody Perimeter Market,” Dunwoody Mayor Lynn Deutsch said in a statement.”

DeKalb County CEO Michael Thurmond said Zillow “is a tremendous addition to the business community in DeKalb County. Not only do we welcome them into our great county, we look forward to putting more residents to work with such a forward-thinking industry leader.”

The company has not said when the new office will open.