Real estate site Zillow bringing 200 jobs to ’Southeastern hub’ in metro Atlanta

Zillow, which operates a large online real estate database, announced it is bringing nearly 200 jobs to its new “Southeastern hub” in metro Atlanta.
The office will be located at Three Ravinia Drive, an existing 32-story corporate tower in Dunwoody’s Perimeter Center area.
“Our state’s skilled workforce continues to attract game-changing companies like Zillow,” Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp said in a statement. “Innovative, industry-leading tech companies have found their home in literally every corner of our state, and as the industry grows in Georgia, I am confident that Zillow will continue to find success here.
Founded Seattle in 2005, Zillow boasts that it offers the largest online portfolio of real estate brands, including information on home values and sale prices.
Zillow has had a presence in metro Atlanta for several years, but “we’re excited to expand our presence and make it our Southeastern U.S. hub,” said Jeremy Wacksman, the president of the Zillow Group. “The Atlanta area has been a great partner for the tech sector to thrive and innovate, and we look forward to our continued growth in the market.”
The majority of the new Dunwoody jobs will support Zillow Offers, the company’s home-buying program.
“Our skilled workforce is a great fit for a company like Zillow. We are excited about the new energy Zillow will bring to the Dunwoody Perimeter Market,” Dunwoody Mayor Lynn Deutsch said in a statement.”
DeKalb County CEO Michael Thurmond said Zillow “is a tremendous addition to the business community in DeKalb County. Not only do we welcome them into our great county, we look forward to putting more residents to work with such a forward-thinking industry leader.”
The company has not said when the new office will open.