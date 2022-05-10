Rapper Killer Mike pushes back on proposed change to Atlanta’s nuisance law

He and other local advocates said the city should do more to support bars and clubs by providing additional security assistance and police patrols. Render, an activist who also owns several barbershops in metro Atlanta and hosts an interview talk show, pointed out that some non-nightlife establishments, like Lenox Mall, have seen violent crime in the last few years and aren’t deemed nuisances.

“I don’t want us to cut off our arm when all that needs to be amputated is our pinky,” he said.

The city’s newly created nightlife division, and its newly hired nightlife manager, aims to address some of the concerns raised Monday. The new division seeks to provide resources, education and training to bar and club owners, several of whom have pushed for more police patrols.

Councilman Dustin Hillis, a sponsor of the legislation, said it takes multiple incidents and code violations before a business is even brought before the court on a nuisance case. The nuisance ordinance also applies to all properties in the city, not just bars and clubs.

“You have to be convicted in a court of law to get shut down,” Hillis said.

The city’s list of nuisance properties started with 25 places and has grown to 70, Deputy City Solicitor Erika Smith said Monday.

But not all of those get brought to court and officially ruled a nuisance. Municipal Court data shows that since 2019, 17 nuisance cases — seven involving bars or clubs — were filed. Smith said the city’s nuisance efforts have led six bars or clubs in the city to close their doors.

“These are not isolated incidents,” she said. “At every last one of these establishments there was a homicide.”