Project would convert Cumberland Mall parking into apartments, office towers

Brookfield Properties' request to rezone 17.29 acres to accommodate its project was approved unanimously by the Cobb County Commission. Commissioner Lisa Cupid was absent.

Cobb County in July submitted a Development of Regional Impact review for the project to the Atlanta Regional Commission because of its likelihood to affect areas beyond its jurisdiction. The review assesses how a project aligns with regional planing and the effect it could have on infrastructure. According to documents submitted for review, the project is expected to be completed some time in 2025.

Commissioner Bob Ott, who represents the area, said the proposal is an example of a tremendous public-private partnership. He said the county has for years wanted to build a new fire station in the Cumberland area.

Ott said a Cumberland bus transfer station was among the list of projects recommended for approval for state funding by the Atlanta-Region Transit Link Authority. That makes the site a viable option for the county to consider in the future if it wants to pursue a bus transfer project, the commissioner said.

“I just think that this is a tremendous example of looking forward to the future," Ott said.