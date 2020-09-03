Board picks transit projects for possible state funding

The ATL Board unveiled a list of nine projects last month and discussed narrowing it down to three or four. But on Thursday it unanimously agreed to forward the full list of nine projects.

The projects include MARTA’s proposed Capitol Avenue/Summerhill bus rapid transit line in Atlanta — the first such project in the region. It also includes bus rapid transit projects in Clayton County and along the top half of the Perimeter.

The list includes rehabilitation of existing MARTA tracks and stations and two new park-and-ride lots along Ga. 316 in Gwinnett County. And it includes three Cobb County projects: technology to give buses priority at traffic signals; a Cumberland transfer center; and construction of sidewalks, curbs and ramps for the disabled along local bus routes.

The list now goes to Gov. Brian Kemp and the General Assembly. They will decide which of the projects — if any — make the final cut for state funding next year.