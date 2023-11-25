Presidential libraries pay tribute to former first lady Rosalynn Carter

The library of Ronald Reagan, who defeated Jimmy Carter in 1980, shared a 1986 photo of Mrs. Carter and Nancy Reagan from the dedication of the Carter Presidential Library in Atlanta.

We are saddened to hear of former First Lady Rosalynn Carter's passing. Our thoughts and prayers go out to her family...

The Dwight Eisenhower library shared a Facebook post from the National Archives that gave tribute to Mrs. Carter’s long work on improving the treatment of mental health.

We send our deepest condolences to former President Carter, the Carter family, and all of our colleagues at the Jimmy...

The library of Franklin D. Roosevelt invited the public to sign a condolences book that will be sent to the Carter family. Roosevelt was long associated with rural Georgia because of his Little White House in Warm Springs, about 70 miles northwest of Mrs. Carter’s home in Plains. Roosevelt was visiting his Georgia home when he died in 1945.

A condolence book for former First Lady Rosalynn Carter is available for the public to sign in the lobby of the Wallace Visitor Center through this weekend. The book will be sent to the @carterlibrary #rosalynncarter pic.twitter.com/z15MeMCyYl — FDR Library (@FDRLibrary) November 21, 2023

The Barack Obama library shared a photo of Mrs. Carter with Michelle Obama and other former first ladies from the funeral of Betty Ford in 2011. The Obama Foundation shared a tribute from Barack Obama, who said, “Rosalynn Carter’s life is a reminder that no matter who we are, our legacies are best measured not in awards or accolades, but in the lives we touch.”

Our thoughts are with President Carter, the entire Carter family, and the @CarterCenter community today, as the world honors the legacy of Former First Lady Rosalynn Carter.

The director of the John F. Kennedy library praised Mrs. Carter’s “fierce determination to improve the lives of those who have mental illness.”

Statement from JFK Presidential Library Director Alan Price on the death of First Lady Rosalynn Carter:



We are saddened to learn of the passing of former first lady Rosalynn Carter. We remember her fierce determination to improve the lives of those who have mental illness.

1/3

The library of Abraham Lincoln noted that Mrs. Carter often spoke of President Lincoln’s recurring depression during her talks about treatment of mental illness.

The ALPLM would like to offer its condolences to the family, friends and countless fans of Rosalynn Carter. She was, by all accounts, a wonderful person. In her work to reduce the stigma around mental illness, she often talked about Lincoln's struggles with depression. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/tLMiRUBkNb — Lincoln Presidential Library (@ALPLM) November 21, 2023

The library of Republican Gerald Ford, who lost to Carter in the 1976 presidential election, noted “The Carters and the Fords may have been briefly political rivals, but they became longtime friends.” The Ford Museum also offered visitors a chance to sign a book of condolences for the Carter family.

Rest in peace Rosalynn Carter, former First Lady, lifetime activist and humanitarian. The Carters and the Fords may have been briefly political rivals, but they became longtime friends. Our thoughts are with her family in this time of great loss. pic.twitter.com/NGuzeIhiwH — Gerald R. Ford Presidential Library (@Ford_Library) November 20, 2023

The museum of Depression-era president Herbert Hoover shared a photo of Mrs. Carter taken during a 1990 visit to an exhibit about former first ladies.

The Herbert Hoover Presidential Library and Museum sends heartfelt condolences to the Carter Family. These photos were taken during Rosalynn Carter's visit to the Hoover Museum in 1990 for an exhibit with items from past First Ladies. (31-alpha-b05-f28-i07, i08) @CarterLibrary pic.twitter.com/td3zdy6iLw — Hoover Library (@HooverPresLib) November 20, 2023

The Clinton Global Initiative, the organization of former President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, noted Mrs. Carter’s work providing advocacy and resources for caregivers.

"Rosalynn Carter will be forever remembered as the embodiment of a life lived with purpose." —President @BillClinton and Secretary @HillaryClinton



At CGI, we’re grateful to her lifetime of advocacy for caregivers around the world. pic.twitter.com/X8iysHamwQ — Clinton Global Initiative (@ClintonGlobal) November 20, 2023

The George W. Bush library posted a statement from former President Bush that noted the Carters’ long partnership, calling it a “wonderful example of loyalty and fidelity.”

STATEMENT BY PRESIDENT GEORGE W. BUSH AND MRS. @laurawbush ON FORMER FIRST LADY ROSALYNN CARTER: pic.twitter.com/5PTkYstNCT — George W. Bush Presidential Center (@TheBushCenter) November 19, 2023

In addition to messages of condolence, the National Archives shared favorite recipes from Mrs. Carter, including one for a “Plains Special” cheese ring and a classic strawberry cake that the archives said was “reflecting the sweetness she brought to so many.”

- Ashleigh Ewald contributed to this story.