When Rosalynn Carter tapped Gerald Ford’s daughter to serve on mental health advisory board

Just then, Rosalynn Carter called the meeting to order. She welcomed special guests and said she wanted to introduce a friend she’d personally asked to join our board. Her remarks, soft as cotton, detoured into her husband Jimmy’s 1976 campaign for President, and she mentioned how Jimmy so admired Gerald Ford even though they had been rivals for the presidency.

As she herself became first lady, she told us, she grew to know and admire Betty Ford. Over time their common interest in mental illness, mental health and addictions became a serious theme and bond for them.

When Betty Ford died, Mrs. Carter said (or something like this), “I so despaired over losing this dear friend and losing our family’s enjoyable visits with the Ford children and family that I have asked Susan here” — she extended her open hand toward the woman next to me, Susan Ford Bales, daughter of Gerald and Betty Ford — “to join our advisory board. Putting her on the board means I can see and be with Susan, and the memory of Betty, at least twice a year.”

Particularly against the political clamor and meanness across the land even then, this was as heartwarming a moment as I’ve ever witnessed firsthand.

- Hank Klibanoff is a former managing editor of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. He is a Pulitzer Prize and Peabody Award winner. He teaches journalism at Emory University.