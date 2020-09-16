Pre-K, kindergarten enrollment lagging in Clayton County Schools

Beasley said some parents may not see the benefit of virtual learning for the youngest learners or are not sending them because it is not mandated. But he said that could affect their educational development.

“Our children are impacted when they miss pre-K and kindergarten,” Beasley said. “And potentially there may be some challenges.”

In addition, Beasley said falling enrollment impacts money the school system gets. Because state funding of schools is tied to the number of students served, the fewer children enrolled today means fewer dollars for education next year.

“When you’re ready to enroll and you want all these services and the funds have been reduced ... you’ll send me a fired up email saying, ‘Why am I not getting this, why am I not getting that," he said. “And I’ll have to remind you it is because last year you chose not to enroll the children.”