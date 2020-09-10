Cherokee County schools reopen pre-K enrollment at 2 sites

The Cherokee County School District has reopened enrollment for in-person preK classes at two schools.
The open slots, for children four years old as of Sept. 1, are at Hasty Elementary School Fine Arts Academy in Canton, and the Preschool Center at Oak Grove Elementary School Fine Arts Academy in southwest Cherokee.
“These spots usually only are available through an annual lottery drawing in March, so this is a rare opportunity for a seat in a tuition-free, accredited preschool program,” the district said. “These seats will be filled on a first-come, first-served basis; there are no income eligibility requirements.”
Classes are led by a certified teacher and paraprofessional assistant. Children are prepared for kindergarten with lessons on shapes, colors, letters and numbers; art, music and science; and computer and tablet use. Information: Hasty, 770-721-6555; Oak Grove, 770-721-8550; or https://bit.ly/3k2Drs0