Cherokee County schools reopen pre-K enrollment at 2 sites

The open slots, for children four years old as of Sept. 1, are at Hasty Elementary School Fine Arts Academy in Canton, and the Preschool Center at Oak Grove Elementary School Fine Arts Academy in southwest Cherokee.

“These spots usually only are available through an annual lottery drawing in March, so this is a rare opportunity for a seat in a tuition-free, accredited preschool program,” the district said. “These seats will be filled on a first-come, first-served basis; there are no income eligibility requirements.”