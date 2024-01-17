Power and gas tips to keep your home warm during frigid weather

Turn down your thermostat

Georgia utilities recommend lowering your home thermostat to 68 degrees or lower during frigid weather. A lower temperature will put less strain on your home heating system, reducing the chance of a malfunction during deep freezes.

“Heating the home is the largest energy use, so using warm clothing indoors and a lower thermostat are the most effective ways to minimize energy bills,” an EMC spokesperson said.

Pay outstanding bills

The Georgia Public Service Commission prohibits power and gas utilities from disconnecting service when temperatures are projected to fall below 32 degrees. That amnesty period lasts 24 hours and will expire when temperatures remain above freezing for more than a day.

While it can be a much-needed reprieve for customers behind on their bills, homeowners shouldn’t rely on it during the winter. State utilities can cut off service when temperatures rebound.

“We encourage customers to pay any past due balances or make payment arrangements to ensure continuous connection once temperatures rise,” a Gas South spokesperson said.

Check your insulation

A poorly insulated home puts additional strain on your heating system, allowing valuable warmth to leak outside.

Georgia utilities recommend checking the weather stripping around doors and windows for gaps, and homeowners with attics can consider adding more insulation to better trap heat.

Check on your furnace

Homeowners should know where their home furnace and meters are located.

Georgia Power recommends changing air filters once a month and pleated filters every three months to keep electric furnace systems running efficiently. Gas South advises customers to keep their meter visible and routinely check it for damage.

Report any issues

Georgia utilities constantly monitor for blackouts and service disruptions during weather events, and they all encourage homeowners to promptly report any issues they see.

Atlanta Gas Light: 770-907-4231 (within metro Atlanta) or 877-427-4321

Georgia Natural Gas: Dial 811 or 800-282-7411

Georgia Power: 888-891-0938

Georgia EMCs: 770-775-7857