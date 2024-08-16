Potentially severe storms forecasted this weekend

After a bit of a dry spell, metro Atlanta is getting a better chance of rain this weekend.
Most of the day Friday will be dry and partly cloudy. But as night falls, some scattered showers and storms will filter into the area closer to midnight. However, most of the rainfall will stay in far North Georgia.
In fact, the state’s northwest corner will be under a Level 1 of 5 risk for severe weather tonight, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Storm Prediction Center. That risk is expected to expand across the top portion of the state on Saturday.
Friday night’s storms are projected to gradually fade before moving across the metro area just before sunrise Saturday, Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Brian Monahan said.
“Saturday morning through early afternoon, looking OK for your outdoor plans,” he said. “But as we go into the afternoon, scattered showers and storms redevelop, and an isolated severe storm is possible.”
That chance for potentially strong storms will stay with us through Sunday, as the severe weather risk drapes across the metro area.
The main concern with the approaching storms will be for strong wind gusts.
“As wet as July was, even though it’s been dry so far in the month of August, the ground is still relatively wet, so it won’t take much wind to possibly bring down some trees and power lines,” Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Brian Monahan said.
As for temperatures, highs will stay steady in the low 90s on Friday and through the weekend.
