Pop-up radio station opens on Atlanta Beltline

A shipping container, custom designed and fabricated by Arc Design, will be the home of A/V Radio. Converted to a portable DJ booth with state-of-the-art sound and streaming equipment by engineer Michael Boot, in-person visitors won’t be be able to miss the station’s lit up “electric plum” exterior.

Courtney Hammond, Creative Director at Dash.Studio says, “With A/V, Ree’s vision for independent radio fills an obvious niche in ATL, opting the public to engage with Atlanta’s legendary musical talent. The tech at A/V also provides an international reach (with the app) to access diverse genres, skirting all physical and conceptual boundaries.”

A/V Radio is sponsored by the Atlanta Beltline, Dashboard, and Dash.Studio.

Caption Reporter Newspapers Logo Credit: Reporter Newspapers Credit: Reporter Newspapers Caption Reporter Newspapers Logo Credit: Reporter Newspapers Credit: Reporter Newspapers

MEET OUR PARTNER

Today’s story comes from our partner, Reporter Newspapers. Reporter Newspapers publishes free, community newspapers in Brookhaven, Buckhead, Dunwoody, and Sandy Springs. Visit them online at ReporterNewspapers.com or on Instagram @Reporter_News.

If you have any feedback or questions about our partnerships, you can contact Senior Manager of Partnerships Nicole Williams via email at nicole.williams@ajc.com.