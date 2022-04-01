New pop-up storefronts for Black-owned businesses are opening on the Beltline

The “BeltLine MarketPlace” will feature up to six businesses given commercial space at affordable rates in two locations along the Westside and Eastside trails, according to an announcement from the Beltline and The Village Market, an organization that promotes Black businesses and is partnering with the agency on the program.

The vendors, which could include retail, food or art, will be located in “architecturally-designed, artistic shipping containers” or food trucks. They’ll be given services to support their business, the Beltline said. They will be open starting this year, running from late spring or early summer until November. It could expand in the future depending on the pilot program.