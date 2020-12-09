Police foundation opening third community center in Atlanta for youth development

Atlanta is opening a third community center where young people from the area can receive education and resources and meet police officers.
The new At-Promise Center, which is run by the Atlanta Police Foundation, will be located on Campbellton Road in southwest Atlanta, on the campus of the Andrew & Walter Young Family YMCA. City officials gathered for a groundbreaking ceremony Tuesday.
“This is a place that I’ve always carried in my heart,” Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms said at the event, adding that she used to work out at that YMCA. “I know for this community, this At-Promise Center will mean so much.”
Credit: Courtesy/City of Atlanta
The police foundation opened the first At-Promise Center in 2017 in the English Avenue neighborhood, with services focused on youth education, professional development, mental health, recreation and relationship-building. The ultimate goal is to build community and keep young people out of the criminal justice system through positive interactions with police officers.
Last year, the Atlanta Police Foundation broke ground on a second center on Metropolitan Avenue in the Pittsburgh neighborhood.
A $1 million grant from the Campbellton Road Tax Allocation District, approved by Invest Atlanta, is funding the construction of the 15,000-square-foot center, which is expected to open at the end of next year, according to the city.