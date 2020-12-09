Police foundation opening third community center in Atlanta for youth development

The new At-Promise Center, which is run by the Atlanta Police Foundation, will be located on Campbellton Road in southwest Atlanta, on the campus of the Andrew & Walter Young Family YMCA. City officials gathered for a groundbreaking ceremony Tuesday.

“This is a place that I’ve always carried in my heart,” Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms said at the event, adding that she used to work out at that YMCA. “I know for this community, this At-Promise Center will mean so much.”