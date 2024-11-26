On a recent Monday afternoon, the Santa at the Dunwoody mall reserved a three-hour window just for pets, a routine he’ll keep twice-weekly through Dec. 10.

Credit: Taylor Croft Credit: Taylor Croft Gable’s kids have outgrown sitting on Santa’s lap, so she brought her 3-year-old dog instead. The Gables coaxed Koda into sitting next to St. Nick, and Ella held treats behind the photographer to get her to look at the camera.

The key to a dog’s successful Santa visit, Gable said, is exercising beforehand. Koda played fetch for half an hour before her big outing.

Koda tags along “everywhere we can take her” in their dog-friendly hometown of Decatur, Gable said.

“She’ll go out to eat with us, and we can sit outside. The shops in Decatur let her come inside. She’s very well-behaved,” she said, as Koda quietly and curiously listened to the bustling sounds of the mall.

One of the next to meet Santa: a gray cat named Ellie, who squirmed a bit but still took a nice photo for her owner Tamian Hill’s Christmas card. Ellie is a Scottish Fold cat who also likes to go for walks on the Atlanta Beltline.

People have taken their pets to get photos with Santa Claus for years, but the tradition has become more popular in recent years, said Johari Davis, the district manager for Cherry Hill Programs, which operates the Santa programs in several local malls.

In his 11 years working with mall Santas, he’s mostly seen dogs and cats, but some unique critters have visited, too.

“I’ve had iguanas, snakes, a goat,” Davis said. “It’s more common to have pets out in public spaces now.”

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Many other places across metro Atlanta offer animal photos with Santa, including the pet stores PetSmart and Hollywood Feed, some local animal rescue groups and the German Atlanta Christkindl Market.

Some spots offer pet visits for free or by donation; others charge up to $60 for photo packages.

A 2024 report from the American Veterinary Medical Association found that homes with dogs account for nearly half all U.S. households, and an overwhelming majority of dog and cat owners consider their pets to be a member of the family.

Bloomberg Intelligence predicts the global pet industry will balloon from about $320 billion in 2023 to almost $500 billion by 2030, due partly to a growing pet population and owners’ willingness to pay for premium food and services for their beloved companions.

Spending on pets is especially apparent during the holidays. About 70% of U.S. pet owners buy their companions holiday gifts, and more than a quarter of those spend at least $100 on presents, a 2023 survey by financial services firm SoFi found.

As public spaces increasingly welcome pets, particularly dogs, businesses have tapped into the market by creating luxury dog parks and social clubs, often with bars and restaurants attached.

Stacy Pruitt is the general manager for Skiptown, a new all-in-one dog center with grooming, day care, boarding, a park and a soon-to-open spot for food and drinks in Atlanta’s Kirkwood neighborhood. It also has a room for pet photo shoots to celebrate various holidays throughout the year.

He said demographic data showed many dog owners in the city are looking for dog-centric spaces.

“It teaches your pups to not only get along with other dogs but with people,” Pruitt said. “There’s a tremendous amount of dog owners in the Atlanta area, and now they’ve got even more reason to be able to meet and meet other dog owners like them.”

Mitch and Dawn Farber brought their rescue dog, Callie, to the mall wearing a festive red and green tutu and collar, primped and ready for her close-up with Santa Claus. It took some wrestling to get her to sit still, but she eventually posed nicely.

Callie gets dressed up every year for the family Christmas card, Dawn Farber said. And why wouldn’t she? Even strangers appreciate the festive fits: On their way through the mall to see Santa, a woman excitedly came over to pet her, Farber said.

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

“It makes me feel better having her there,” Dawn Farber said. “You meet more people because everybody wants to pet your dog.”

The Perimeter Mall Santa said he loves meeting kids and pets alike. He does have one rule: No pets on his lap. He has to keep his red suit fur-free in case children have allergies and to avoid any unpleasant accidents.

So far, he’s had a pretty clean track record: He’s only had a pet ruin his suit once before.