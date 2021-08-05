Pete Buttigieg to visit metro Atlanta to support infrastructure bill

U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg will make a stop in Peachtree Corners in Gwinnett County and other locations to support the bill’s proposed investments in transportation safety and electric vehicle charging infrastructure.

Buttigieg will hold a press conference with state and local officials at noon in front of Peachtree Corners City Hall to discuss suburban transportation needs. Among the officials will be U.S. Carolyn Bourdeaux, D-Suwanee, who has voiced support for expanding public transit and greenway systems in suburban areas.