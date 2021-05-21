White House steps up pitch for $2.3T infrastructure plan in Georgia with Buttigieg visit

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg is set to visit Atlanta on Friday to promote President Joe Biden’s $2.3 trillion infrastructure as the White House tries to build traction behind a transformative package that has sharply split Georgia politicians.
Buttigieg will start his trip with a tour of the new Plane Train Tunnel at Hartsfield-Jackson airport, followed by a visit to East Point to highlight the proposal’s emphasis on transit-oriented development. He will be joined by Democratic U.S. Sens. Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock, both strong supporters of the infrastructure package.
Biden has proposed spending $2.3 trillion on infrastructure in coming years – everything from highways and mass transit to water and sewer pipes to broadband internet service. His plan would rehab the nation’s electrical grid; invest in renewable energy; make homes and commercial buildings more energy-efficient; and upgrade schools, veterans’ hospitals and child care facilities.
Among other things, the plan includes $20 billion to “reconnect neighborhoods” decimated by highway construction. That could benefit Atlanta neighborhoods bisected by the Downtown Connector and I-20.
Biden’s broad definition of “infrastructure” has sparked plenty of debate.
Supporters say Biden understands the modern economy needs broad investment beyond traditional infrastructure like roads and bridges. At a forum on Biden’s plan sponsored by the Volcker Alliance think tank Thursday, Marc Morial, president of the National Urban League, likened broadband internet to highway construction in the 1950s.
“This is a 21st century plan for 21st century problems,” Morial said. “The president is being bold and imaginative and is meeting the moment we’re in.”
Republicans have panned the proposal as Big Government run amok. Senate Republicans have released a $568 billion plan focused on traditional infrastructure. The House Republican plan is even smaller, at $400 billion.
“Unfortunately, less than 60% (of Biden’s plan) goes to what we would all consider to be infrastructure,” said Rep. Buddy Carter, a Republican who is considering challenging Warnock. “That’s roads and bridges and airports and seaports. The rest is nothing more than a progressive wish list.”
President Joe Biden has proposed spending $2.3 trillion on infrastructure, including about $621 billion for transportation improvements. Highlights include:
· $174 billion to boost electric vehicle manufacturing.
· $115 billion for bridge, highway and road repairs.
· $85 billion for transit rehabilitation and expansion.
· $80 billion for Amtrak’s repair backlog and other passenger and freight rail improvements.
· $50 billion to reinforce roads and other infrastructure against the effects of climate disasters.
· $25 billion for airport improvements.
· $20 billion for road safety improvements.
· $20 billion to reconnect neighborhoods divided by highways built in the past.
· $17 billion for waterways, ports and ferries.
SOURCE: Biden administration