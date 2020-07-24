Peachtree Corners passes mask-wearing resolution

The resolution was unanimously passed by Peachtree Corners City Council in a special-called meeting; the mayor and council typically meet every second and fourth Tuesday of the month, and their next regularly scheduled meeting is Tuesday, July 28.

The resolution encourages residents to wear masks, but does not require them, as Gov. Brian Kemp’s statewide executive order prohibits cities from doing so. Other cities and DeKalb County have defied that order, and Atlanta’s mayor and city council have been sued by the governor’s office for requiring masks to be worn in public.