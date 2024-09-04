Outpouring of support lifts up Apalachee High School after school shooting

Four people were killed and nine others taken to various hospitals in a shooting at the school in Barrow County, the GBI said Wednesday afternoon. One person is in custody.

Other schools in the area also were locked down, sending students, teachers and parents into a tailspin of frantic worry and heartbreak. Students sent “I love you” texts to their families, and later were ushered to safety outside, where they connected with parents.

The University of North Georgia, which has a campus in nearby Gainesville, sent an email expressing support for the students and their families. Nearly 150 of the university’s students graduated from Apalachee High School.

“Processing and understanding such a traumatic event can be challenging, and there is no single way to cope with trauma and distress,” the email said. “Please be aware of the resources available to help and reach out for support if you or one of our fellow Nighthawks are in need.”

Georgia’s Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Disabilities posted information on social media about the 988 crisis hotline, through which trained counselors are available 24/7.

“On behalf of Commissioner Kevin Tanner and our 4,500 Department of Behavioral Health & Developmental Disabilities (DBHDD) team members, we pray for those impacted by today’s horrific tragedy in Barrow County,” a spokesman said in a statement.

📱The #988Lifeline is here to support you. No matter what‘s on your mind or when you want to reach out. Connect with someone who is ready to listen and support you. Call or text 988 or chat at https://t.co/G0CO7Uys74. pic.twitter.com/oT2cFdgQFl — Georgia DBHDD (@DBHDD) September 4, 2024

Our thoughts and prayers are with Apalachee High School today. Please take a minute to pray for the students, staff, and families affected by this tragedy! We are with you #CheeNation pic.twitter.com/i67SnaNWdu — Woodland Wildcats Football (@WHSWildcatFB) September 4, 2024

From Texas, the Forth Worth Police Department showed its support on social media with the hashtag “#ApalacheeStrong.” The Norwalk school system in Connecticut posted to “extend its heartfelt condolences to Apalachee High School and the Winder, Georgia community,” and said its schools will have a greater police presence Wednesday and Thursday.