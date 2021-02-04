Johns Creek discusses preservation needs for cemetery of formerly enslaved people

Records show graves at the cemetery date back to 1881 and the property was sold to Black residents for a church lot in 1905. Johns Creek has maintained the property since 2017.

The historical society wants to stabilize the terrain, create a memorial garden, identify unmarked graves that extend beyond the cemetery’s fenced boundaries and continue to repair headstones.

The organization will need to raise about $1.2 million for the necessary work, Canaday said.

“Black folks have to tell our story,” he said. “Some of those people buried were victims of lynchings and murder.”

Canaday said that in talking to other local historians, he’s learned that some of the earliest Black residents in Johns Creek have ties to other north Fulton cities where their relatives are buried in historic cemeteries.

