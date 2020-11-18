Johns Creek to acquire, preserve slave cemetery

Canaday pressed the city to purchase the cemetery after a headstone was stolen and others started breaking apart. The retiree said he wants the cemetery to be designated as a historical site but first he wants to use ground-penetrating radar to locate graves he believes are outside the fence surrounding the property.

Kirk Canaday, a Johns Creek Historical Society member, sits beside a gravesite at historical Pleasant Hill Cemetery in Roswell. Photo courtesy Kirk Canaday

Canaday met descendants of two people buried at the site, he said, as well as Charles Grogan, another Black historian who focuses on early metro Atlanta gravesites. Grogan’s research has assisted the Roswell Historical Society.

Grogan, an Ellenwood resident, started researching Macedonia Cemetery 10 years ago and has found copies of death certificates for 25 people buried there. He shared the information with Canaday on Saturday.

“I’m just interested in cemeteries where Black people are buried,” Grogan said, adding that a priest sparked his interest years ago during a Christmas mass.

“The priest said there’s two deaths and one is worse than the other,” Grogan recalled. “The second death is when you die and no one remembers you were here.”