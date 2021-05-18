North Fulton’s Providence Park to close soon for months of improvements

One of Milton’s parks will temporarily close for several months while crews improve the grounds.
Providence Park will close in two to five weeks, according to a city news release. Since 2016, the 42-acre park has provided woods for running and walking people — and many dogs.
Providence will be getting a paved trail, new pier and pavilion.
The new fishing pier will be on the area’s north side by Providence Lake. A $100,000 grant from Georgia’s Department of Natural Resources’ Land and Water Conservation Fund will pay for about half of the wooden pier and pavilion.
A $200,000 grant from DNR’s Recreational Trails Program will help fund a new ADA-accessible paved trail eight feet cross starting at the parking lot and winding over to the lake. “The trail’s slope will not exceed 5 percent at any point, meaning those in wheelchairs can safely use it,” according to the news release.
City staff expect the project to be done by fall.
For more on the project, check out the city’s plan.
