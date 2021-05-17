ajc logo
North Fulton’s Liz Hausmann back representing metro Atlanta on ACCG board

Commissioner Liz Hausmann speaks during a meeting at the Fulton County government building in Atlanta on Wednesday, May 5, 2021. (Rebecca Wright for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution)
Commissioner Liz Hausmann speaks during a meeting at the Fulton County government building in Atlanta on Wednesday, May 5, 2021. (Rebecca Wright for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

By Ben Brasch, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Fulton County Commissioner Liz Hausmann has been re-appointed to represent metro Atlanta’s counties in the Association County Commissioners of Georgia.

The ACCG advocates for Georgia’s counties to politicians and organizes trainings to help improve county services.

Hausmann, who represents a northern part of North Fulton on the county commission, will speak for those in ACCG’s third district — that includes Fulton, DeKalb, Gwinnett, Cobb, Clayton, Cherokee, Douglas, Fayette, Henry and Rockdale counties.

The Republican, first elected by Fulton residents in 2011, also serves on ACCG’s Legislative Policy Council and chairs the Transportation Policy Steering Committee for the National Association of Counties.

