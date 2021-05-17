North Fulton’s Liz Hausmann back representing metro Atlanta on ACCG board

Elise Stefanik Selected as House Republican Chair.Stefanik was elected via a secret ballot of 134 to 46 by House Republicans on May 14.Stefanik was elected via a secret ballot of 134 to 46 by House Republicans on May 14.She replaces Liz Cheney, who was ousted from the position on May 12 due to her public rebuke of former President Donald Trump.She replaces Liz Cheney, who was ousted from the position on May 12 due to her public rebuke of former President Donald Trump.After the vote, Stefanik thanked Trump for his support.He is a critical part of our Republican team. I believe that voters determine the leader of the Republican Party and President Trump is the leader that they look to, Elise Stefanik, via press conference.I support President Trump, voters support President Trump, he is an important voice in our Republican Party and we look forward to working with him, Elise Stefanik, via press conference.While appearing on the 'TODAY' show, Cheney said Trump "must not ever again be anywhere close to the Oval Office.".While appearing on the 'TODAY' show, Cheney said Trump "must not ever again be anywhere close to the Oval Office.".Right now I am very focused on making sure that our party becomes again a party that stands for truth and stands for fundamental principles that are conservative, Liz Cheney, on the 'TODAY' show