Norcross signs resolution condemning discrimination, hate crimes and racism

Norcross is one of the most diverse cities in Gwinnett County, which is the most diverse county in Georgia. Councilmember Bruce Gaynor brought the resolution before his colleagues, feeling it was appropriate to make a public statement about the city’s values.

The resolution declares that city officials, staff and police are committed to “engaging in continuing communication and dialogue with the community to address issues of systemic racism, violence, harassment and intolerance and their impact on individuals and on the community as a whole.”

Mayor Craig Newton signed a resolution on May 7 that condemns discrimination, hate crimes and racism in Norcross. (Courtesy City of Norcross)

“It certainly sets a precedent that allows the citizens the opportunity to create dialogue and to discuss these issues that have plagued our nation, not just over the last couple of months but for hundreds of years,” said Newton after the Council’s vote.

Unlike an ordinance, a resolution cannot enforce or penalize behavior with fines. Gwinnett County officials have considered adopting an ordinance against discrimination, Gaynor said. If it passes, Norcross would consider adopting it as well, he said.

“We didn’t consider (an ordinance) because, frankly, we’re just not big enough to make a difference with that,” Gaynor said. “So we felt that it would be more impactful to do a resolution, expressing our values and disdain for the hateful activities that are going on.”

Bifurcated by Buford Highway, the majority of the city’s Hispanic residents live on one side of the city while more affluent residents live on the other side, Gaynor said. City officials are trying to “knit” the two sides together through development, smashing down the “imaginary wall” between the two sides of Norcross, he said.

“(Norcross) looks today like the rest of the country will look in the future,” Gaynor said. “You’ve got two choices: you either run from it or embrace it. I think the overwhelming majority of Norcross residents want to embrace it, and this (resolution) is an expression of that.”

Several other metro Atlanta cities have passed similar resolutions in the past, including Acworth, Kennesaw, Smyrna, Snellville and Sugar Hill.

Norcross demographics (U.S. Census Bureau, 2019)

Hispanic/Latino: 46.2%

White: 36.9%

Black: 24.8%

Asian: 10.2%

Two or more races: 3.4%

Total population: 16,592